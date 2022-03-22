EQT Private Equity Asia acquires Chinese pest control operator, Guardian | eqt, private equity, china | FinanceAsia

EQT Private Equity Asia has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Shanghai-based pest management operator, Guardian, for an undisclosed quantity The transaction closed on 17 March 2022

The buy was made out of EQT’s $800 million Mid Market Asia III fund, rendering the fund totally deployed, a spokesperson for EQT advised FinanceAsia

Details of the transaction, together with the dimensions of the stake acquired, weren’t disclosed, however the spokesperson confirmed that the stake was acquired from Chinese holding firm, Jade Invest, and that the deal implies a full exit for Jade

EQT Mid Market Asia III fund targets investments within the vary of $30-250 million, in mid-market…