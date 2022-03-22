EQT to acquire Baring Private Equity Asia for $7.5 billion | eqt, private equity, baring | FinanceAsia

Swedish-headquartered non-public fairness agency, EQT, final week announced an settlement to purchase Hong Kong different investor, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) The deal is valued at €6 8 billion ($7 5 billion) and consists of 191 2 million new bizarre EQT shares and €1 5 billion in money

Following the acquisition, EQT’s Asian non-public capital enterprise can be rebranded to BPEA EQT Asia Subject to customary closing situations, the transaction is anticipated to shut within the fourth quarter of this yr

The deal permits EQT to considerably strengthen its place in Asia by integrating BPEA’s €17 7 billion belongings beneath administration (AUM) into its portfolio EQT will subsequently have greater than €20…