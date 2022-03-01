EQT to buy Stockland Retirement Living for A$987 million | eqt, australia, private equity | FinanceAsia

EQT final week announced its settlement to amass Australian retirement village supplier, Stockland Retirement Living, from Stockland property improvement group for a consideration of A$987 million $716.7 million.

The acquisition can be made by the non-public fairness agency’s 15.7 billion fund, EQT Infrastructure V.

The fund, which after the acquisition can be 70-75% deployed, is devoted to 5 core sectors, particularly, power, transport logistics, environmental, digital, and social infrastructure.

The fund’s portfolio consists of radiation and oncology clinic supplier Icon Group, which it acquired in November 2021, in what was the agency’s first infrastructure deal in Australia, and the agency’s third deal…