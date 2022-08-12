Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge

LOS ANGELES — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. girls soccer gamers and the game’s American governing physique was given preliminary approval Thursday by a federal decide, who scheduled a Dec. 5 listening to for last approval.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the movement for approval filed by the gamers.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs’ goal for litigation: equal pay,” he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution.”

Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016. The players sued three years later, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The sides settled the working conditions portion in December 2020, dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodations and playing surfaces.

They agreed in February to settle the remainder for $22 million to be split into individual amounts proposed by the players. In addition, the settlement calls for the U.S. Soccer Federation to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Klausner wrote the parties agreed that settlement funds will be distributed to players based on playing time and their lawyers anticipated requesting “no more than approximately 30% of the common fund.”

The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its males’s and ladies’s groups equally. The federation in May introduced separate labor contracts by way of December 2028 with the unions for each nationwide groups.

Klausner informed the USSF to ship the gamers’ attorneys a listing of eligible gamers inside 14 days after which gave the gamers’ attorneys 21 days after that to inform eligible gamers of the settlement.

Klausner set a Dec. 1 deadline for the submitting of motions for attorneys’ charges and for last approval.

