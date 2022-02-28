Equinor to exit from JVs in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Norway’s Equinor has determined to cease new investments into

Russia, and to start out the method of exiting from Russian Joint

Ventures, Trend

experiences with regards to the corporate.

“In the present state of affairs, we regard our place as untenable.

We will now cease new investments into our Russian enterprise, and we

will begin the method of exiting our joint ventures in a fashion

that’s in line with our values. Our high precedence on this

troublesome state of affairs is the protection and safety of our folks,” says

Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor.

Equinor has been in Russia for over 30 years and entered a

cooperation settlement with Rosneft in 2012.

At the tip of 2021 Equinor had USD 1.2 billion in non-current

belongings in Russia.

“We anticipate that the choice to start out the method of exiting

Joint Ventures in Russia will affect the guide worth of Equinor’s

Russian belongings and result in impairments,” mentioned the corporate.

