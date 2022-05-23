Equity Firm General Atlantic To Invest $2 Billion In India, S Asia

General Atlantic is in early-stage funding talks with about 15 firms.

Davos:

Global non-public fairness agency General Atlantic plans to plough $2 billion into India and Southeast Asia over the following two years after falling valuations made the area’s startups extra engaging, a senior govt instructed Reuters.

General Atlantic is in early-stage funding talks with about 15 firms in sectors together with know-how, monetary companies, retail and shopper, Sandeep Naik, the pinnacle of its enterprise in India and Southeast Asia, mentioned in an interview.

The marketplace for startups, particularly in India, goes via a tough patch. After elevating a report $35 billion in 2021, founders are struggling to draw money, sparking fears of decrease valuations and forcing some to chop jobs.

After investing simply $190 million in Indian startups in 2021, its lowest ever annual determine, General Atlantic is now able to loosen its purse strings, Naik mentioned in an interview on the World Economic Forum within the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

“The realism is setting in. We were waiting for the value creation to happen. We are now ready,” Naik mentioned of General Atlantic’s plans for India and Southeast Asia, it has investments of greater than $4.5 billion, principally in India.

“We are very bullish on India, Indonesia and Vietnam,” Naik added, whereas declining to call any firms it’s taking a look at.

General Atlantic’s current high-profile Indian investments embrace schooling know-how firms comparable to Byju’s, which provides on-line tutoring in a rustic the place web and smartphone use is booming and is valued at round $22 billion.

It has additionally invested in Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, and in Southeast Asia its portfolio contains Indonesian meals and beverage retailer PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa and social leisure platform Kumu within the Philippines.

Many tech firms globally have suffered in latest weeks because the battle in Ukraine and rising rates of interest hit investor sentiment. Japan’s SoftBank has reported a report lack of $26.2 billion at its Vision Fund funding arm.

Given the robust market atmosphere and falling valuations, General Atlantic is advising all its portfolio firms to take a look at consolidation alternatives.

“Now is the best time to consolidate … Strong gets stronger,” Naik mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)