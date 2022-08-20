Erasmus stars with three goals but Tigers too good for Peel

A dozen Dockers and a six unanswered targets wasn’t sufficient to tame the Tigers as Claremont strengthened their grip on the highest two with 15-point victory in opposition to Peel Thunder.

An unimaginable fightback within the third quarter gave Peel all of the momentum, kicking 5 straight targets to chop the margin again to 13-points at three-quarter time.

And it regarded just like the Thunder would run away with it when Liam Henry steered one dwelling from lengthy vary, making it a seven-point sport 5 minutes into the final quarter.

It required a champion response and Jye Bolton answered, pushing the lead past two kicks and giving Claremont sufficient respiration room to carry on for the remainder of the quarter.

But vital lapses and Peel’s improved depth went near undoing the Tigers as Peel made gentle work of Claremont’s game-high 44-point lead, notched early within the third.

Ultimately Claremont’s expertise was sufficient to salute, the likes of Bailey Rogers (29 disposals, one purpose), Bolton (26 touches, 4 inside 50s) and Ryan Lim (28 touches, 10 marks) giving the Tigers sufficient chunk.

Fielding one other skilled facet as their counterparts downed the Giants in Canberra, Neil Erasmus kicked three targets within the third quarter to pair with 23 touches whereas Henry (26 touches, 14 marks) impressed along with his area kicking.

Claremont began the third quarter in the same method to the primary half, kicking three of the primary 4 targets.

But the Thunder would kick the subsequent 5, chopping the margin to simply 13-points forward of the final chapter.

Erasmus was electrical, kicking two targets in three minutes to reward his earlier work round stoppages.

Camera Icon Claremont’s Bailey Rogers will get a handball away below stress from Peel’s Tyrone Thorne. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Fremantle pre-season prepare on Luke Polson additionally had an inspirational five-minute spell, kicking back-to-back targets and giving Claremont bother within the ruck inside assault.

Joel Western, who earlier carried the ball down all the stretch of the far wing to arrange Blair Bell, capped off a exceptional fight-back with the final purpose of the third time period.

Claremont fumbled their approach by means of Peel’s elevated stress, counting down the minutes till the siren halted the onslaught.

A towering mark to Bailey Rogers within the purpose sq. and a intelligent crumbing purpose to Zac Mainwaring early within the quarter appeared a world away because the Tigers got here collectively for one final time.

Just quarter earlier, Claremont had full management and had switched right into a gear Peel couldn’t match.

A 4 purpose to a few first quarter set the scene for an evenly-matched arm wrestle between two top-five sides.

Camera Icon Claremont’s Steven Miller tries to cease Peel’s Neil Erasmus from getting a handball away. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

But a superior second quarter gave Claremont a cushty five-goal lead heading into half-time.

CLAREMONT: 4.0, 9.4, 12.8, 13.11 (89)

PEEL THUNDER: 3.3, 4.4, 10.7, 11.8 (74)

Goals –CLAREMONT: B Edwards 2, T House 2, T Smallwood 2, D Mountford, T Delacey, R Lim, A Manuel, Z Mainwaring, B Rogers, J Bolton.

PEEL THUNDER: N Erasmus 3, L Polson 2, B Bell 2, J Amiss, M Crowden, J Western, L Henry.

Best –CLAREMONT: O Eastland, B Rogers, B Edwards, L Martinis, D Mountford, R Lim.

PEEL THUNDER: N Erasmus, L Henry, T Thorne, R Smith, N Wilson, J Hamling.

Injuries – CLAREMONT: L Ok Gowdie (sickness) changed within the chosen facet by L Evans. PEEL THUNDER: T Nesbitt (knee).

Umpires: O Wharton, C Snadden, B Evans. Crowd: About 800 at Revo Fitness Stadium.