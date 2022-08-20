Australia

Erasmus stars with three goals but Tigers too good for Peel

A dozen Dockers and a six unanswered targets wasn’t sufficient to tame the Tigers as Claremont strengthened their grip on the highest two with 15-point victory in opposition to Peel Thunder.

An unimaginable fightback within the third quarter gave Peel all of the momentum, kicking 5 straight targets to chop the margin again to 13-points at three-quarter time.

And it regarded just like the Thunder would run away with it when Liam Henry steered one dwelling from lengthy vary, making it a seven-point sport 5 minutes into the final quarter.

It required a champion response and Jye Bolton answered, pushing the lead past two kicks and giving Claremont sufficient respiration room to carry on for the remainder of the quarter.



