Erasmus the star as Namibia level series with last-ball win

Chasing 158 for victory, Namibia had been 47 for two contained in the powerplay when Erasmus and opener Michael van Lingen received collectively, they usually propelled the innings ahead with a 77-run partnership. Zimbabwe fought again with a few wickets – together with that of van Lingen for 51 in 48 balls – and a four-run 18th over from Tendai Chatara . But Erasmus hit Luke Jongwe for 2 fours within the nineteenth over to maintain simply 5 runs for the final over. Chatara managed to take the competition to the final ball, however Zane Green despatched it for a 4 to finish the job.