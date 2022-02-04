Erdogan accuses West of making Russia-Ukraine crisis worse, criticizes Biden

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of creating the Russia-Ukraine disaster “worse” and slammed US President Joe Biden’s stance, in feedback revealed by native media on Friday.

Erdogan’s feedback, made on his return from a visit to Kyiv on Thursday, come as he tries to arrange a Russia-Ukraine summit aimed toward easing fears that Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting ready to invade Ukraine.

Erdogan has tried to place Turkey, which is a member of the NATO protection alliance, as a impartial mediator near each Moscow and Kyiv.

He issued a few of his strongest criticism but of the European and US positions on the disaster in an interview with Turkish reporters on his airplane.

“Unfortunately, the West until now has not made any contribution to resolving this issue. I can say they are only making things worse,” Erdogan stated, including that Biden “has not yet been able to demonstrate a positive approach.”

Praising former German chancellor Angela Merkel and her strategy to Ukraine, Erdogan stated Europe was struggling “serious issues at the leadership level” after her departure.

After assembly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan reaffirmed his provide to host a Ukraine-Russia disaster summit in Turkey.

He stated on the airplane that Putin has “responded positively” to the concept and {that a} date for the Russian chief’s go to would now be set quickly.

On his flight again, Erdogan additionally criticized the worldwide media’s protection of the disaster, which has relied closely on US intelligence assessments that the Kremlin rejects and Kyiv has been cautious to just accept.

“I believe the international media’s escalation of the issue between Ukraine and Russia has caused more damage than good,” he stated, quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

Erdogan and Zelensky additionally signed an settlement increasing the manufacturing of elements in Ukraine for a Turkish fight drone whose sale to Kyiv has angered Moscow.

Erdogan says Israel, Turkey can collectively deliver fuel to Europe

Turkey and Israel can work collectively to hold pure fuel from Israel to Europe and the 2 nations will focus on vitality cooperation throughout talks subsequent month, Erdogan was cited as saying on Friday.

Turkey has been working to fix its strained regional ties with Israel and different nations as a part of a allure offensive launched in 2020. In an obvious easing after years of animosity, Erdogan stated on Thursday that Israeli President Isaac Herzog will go to Turkey in mid-March.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from Kyiv, Erdogan stated vitality cooperation could be on the agenda throughout Herzog’s go to, and added Ankara was additionally in talks on signing a pure fuel provide cope with Iraq, in line with Turkish media.

