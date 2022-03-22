Erdogan asks EU to relaunch membership negotiations

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday requested the European Union to relaunch talks for Turkey to finally change into an EU member, on the eve of a summit targeted on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Turkish president’s feedback come because the battle in Ukraine permits Ankara to return to the worldwide stage by providing its companies as a mediator within the battle.

“We expect the EU to open quickly the chapters of the membership negotiations and to start negotiations on a customs union without yielding to cynical calculations,” Erdogan stated after talks with visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Negotiations for Turkey’s accession someday to the 27-nation EU, which started in 2005, have stalled lately over tensions between the 2 sides, with the EU accusing Turkey of shifting away from the rule-of-law and different values on which the bloc is based.

Relations between Turkey and the EU worsened sharply after the July 2016 tried coup.

The EU has usually criticised the crackdown and the assaults on freedom of speech which adopted the failed putsch, through which tens of 1000’s of individuals have been arrested together with journalists.

The EU and Turkey had agreed a deal in March 2016 value billions of euros through which Turkey would take again migrants in change for visa liberalisation, which has but to be launched for Turks.

EU heads of state and authorities are set to satisfy Wednesday in Brussels for a summit aimed toward coping with the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

NATO can be to carry a disaster summit on Ukraine on Thursday.

The Turkish president has hosted talks within the final week and a half with 4 EU leaders and NATO.

An ally of Kyiv and NATO member, Turkey has been attempting because the begin of the Ukraine disaster to mediate between Russia and Ukraine whereas declining to line up behind Western sanctions towards Russia.

