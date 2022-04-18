Erdogan discusses situation in Ukraine with Guterres

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned the state of affairs

in Ukraine in a telephone dialog with the United Nations chief on

Sunday, Trend

experiences citing Daily Sabah.

“We had a telephone speak with the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio

Guterres. In our dialog, we mentioned regional developments”

Erdogan stated on Twitter.

Erdogan additionally stated he burdened the significance of the Istanbul

course of for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and efforts to settle

disagreements between the events.