Erdogan discusses situation in Ukraine with Guterres
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan mentioned the state of affairs
in Ukraine in a telephone dialog with the United Nations chief on
Sunday, Trend
experiences citing Daily Sabah.
“We had a telephone speak with the UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio
Guterres. In our dialog, we mentioned regional developments”
Erdogan stated on Twitter.
Erdogan additionally stated he burdened the significance of the Istanbul
course of for the Russia-Ukraine peace talks and efforts to settle
disagreements between the events.