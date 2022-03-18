Erdogan inaugurates world’s longest suspension bridge

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday opened the world’s longest suspension bridge over the Dardanelles strait in northwestern Turkey – which cuts journey time between Asia and Europe to 6 minutes.

The 2.5-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) “1915 Canakkale Bridge” constructed by a consortium of Turkish and South Korean corporations has a foremost span of two.023 kilometers (1.257 miles) between its towers painted within the crimson and white colours of the Turkish flag, making it longer than the earlier recordholder, the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge in Japan.

Erdogan has typically boasted of mega infrastructure initiatives, together with a 3rd bridge over the Bosphorus, all through his two-decade rule first as prime minister after which president.

The Turkish chief makes use of them as a way to drive financial development as he eyes a re-win in presidential elections in 2023.

The inauguration coincides with the 107th anniversary of Ottoman forces’ naval victory towards British and French troops within the Gallipoli marketing campaign throughout World War I.

In his speech, Erdogan stated the bridge would “keep alive the memory of Dardanelle martyrs.”

Erdogan can also be planning to construct a canal in Istanbul – an alternative choice to the Bosphorus.

Opponents accuse him of pursuing an arrogance undertaking that can open up Istanbul to unbridled development and put the federal government into deep and largely pointless debt.

