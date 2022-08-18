Erdogan, Israeli PM Yair Lapid discuss Türkiye-Israel ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime
Minister Yair Lapid mentioned Türkiye-Israel ties in a telephone name
on Wednesday, shortly after the 2 nations introduced the
reappointment of ambassadors, a press release by the Presidential
Communications Directorate stated, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.
The two leaders welcomed the steps taken towards normalization of
relations underneath the scope of the phrases agreed upon throughout President
Isaac Herzog’s go to.
For his half, Erdogan instructed Lapid that Türkiye would take
quick steps to nominate a brand new ambassador to Israel.
He additionally famous that Türkiye helps the event of
sustainable cooperation and dialogue with Israel underneath the scope of
mutual respect.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu introduced that the 2
nations would reappoint ambassadors on Wednesday, marking a
milestone within the two nations’ efforts to normalize ties.
In May, Cavushoglu visited Israel, the primary by a Turkish
international minister in 15 years.
