Erdogan, Macron discuss regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Presidents of Turkey
and France Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron held a
phone dialog, Trend reviews citing Turkish media.

During a phone dialog the events mentioned regional
points, particularly the occasions in Ukraine.

Erdogan stated that Turkey is making each effort to resolve the
disaster in Ukraine diplomatically.

Turkish chief pointed to the necessity to help the negotiation
course of between Moscow and Kyiv.

The leaders additionally exchanged views on steps to develop bilateral
Turkish-French relations.



