Erdogan, Macron discuss regional issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Presidents of Turkey

and France Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Emmanuel Macron held a

phone dialog, Trend reviews citing Turkish media.

During a phone dialog the events mentioned regional

points, particularly the occasions in Ukraine.

Erdogan stated that Turkey is making each effort to resolve the

disaster in Ukraine diplomatically.

Turkish chief pointed to the necessity to help the negotiation

course of between Moscow and Kyiv.

The leaders additionally exchanged views on steps to develop bilateral

Turkish-French relations.