Erdogan offers to host Ukraine-Russia crisis summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday reaffirmed his supply to host a Ukraine-Russia disaster summit, utilizing a go to to Kyiv to emphasize his help for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Moments earlier than taking off for Kyiv, Erdogan instructed that Russian President Vladimir Putin may journey to Turkey after attending Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Erdogan repeated his concept of holding a Putin-Zelensky summit in Turkey geared toward easing fears that Russia is getting ready to invade Ukraine.

“Turkey is ready to do its part to resolve the crisis between two friendly countries that it neighbors in the Black Sea. I said during talks again that we could happily host a summit at the leaders’ level, or host technical-level discussions,” he stated.

Erdogan added that Turkey continued to help the previous Soviet republic’s territorial integrity and reject Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula.

“Our visit took place in a sensitive period,” he stated. “We continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea,” Erdogan stated after the 2 sides signed a brand new free commerce settlement.

