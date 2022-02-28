Erdogan says Turkey cannot abandon ties with Russia or Ukraine

President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday repeated that Turkey couldn’t abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine, amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, including Ankara would implement a pact on passage from its straits to forestall an escalation of the conflict.

NATO ally Turkey on Sunday known as Russia’s invasion a “war”, permitting it to invoke articles below a 1936 worldwide accord that can restrict the passage of some Russian vessels from Turkish straits. Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with each.

Speaking after a cupboard assembly, Erdogan criticised what he known as the “indecisive” stance by the United States and Western powers to Ukraine’s invasion, saying the method was an indication of a failing worldwide order.

He stated Turkey wouldn’t compromise from its commitments to its alliances, together with NATO, however that it might additionally not flip again on “national interests” in its area. He repeated that he discovered the Russian invasion unacceptable.

