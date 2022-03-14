Erdogan says unclear whether Turkey will buy more Russian arms given Ukraine conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan mentioned on Monday it was too early to touch upon Turkey’s doable buy of extra Russian weapons given Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking in Ankara alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Erdogan mentioned Turkey had offered help for Ukraine in a way NATO allies had not been capable of regardless of its ties with Russia. Ankara was persevering with to ship humanitarian help to Kyiv, he mentioned.

“Under the current circumstances, it would be premature to talk about what the future shows, right now. We have to see what the conditions bring. We have to maintain our friendship with Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Putin,” Erdogan mentioned.

NATO member Turkey was handed US sanctions in December 2020 over its buy of Russian S-400 missile defence techniques and had been criticised by Western allies over the transfer. Ankara has mentioned it was compelled to go for the Russian weapons as a result of allies didn’t present weapons on passable phrases.

Scholz mentioned he welcomed talks between Ukraine and Russia and different diplomatic exercise however mentioned the conferences should quickly produce outcomes that enable a ceasefire.

“We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make a ceasefire possible,” Scholz advised reporters.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia within the Black Sea and has good ties with each. It has mentioned the invasion is unacceptable and voiced help for Ukraine, however has additionally opposed sanctions on Moscow whereas providing to mediate.

Ukraine mentioned on Sunday it was working with Turkey and Israel as mediators to set a spot and framework for talks with Russia, after Turkey hosted the overseas ministers of the warring nations for the primary high-level talks final week.

Monday’s go to marked Scholz’s first journey to Turkey since taking workplace in December 2021, amid efforts by Germany to have interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin to finish Moscow’s invasion. Germany and France have taken main roles throughout the European Union to finish the warfare.

Russia calls its operation a “special military operation” geared toward capturing what it regards as harmful nationalists in Ukraine.

