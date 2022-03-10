Erdogan tells Biden it’s time to lift ‘unjust’ sanctions on Turkey’s defense industry

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed US President Joe Biden in a telephone name on Thursday that it was previous time to raise all “unjust” sanctions on Turkey’s protection trade.

According to an announcement from Erdogan’s workplace, he additionally informed Biden that Turkey anticipated its request to buy 40 new F-16 fighter jets and modernize its current fleet to be finalized as quickly as doable.

Ankara had initially ordered greater than 100 F-35 jets, made by Lockheed Martin Corp, however the US eliminated Turkey from this system in 2019 after it acquired Russian S-400 missile defense systems.

Turkey has referred to as the transfer unjust and demanded reimbursement for its $1.4 billion cost.

Reuters reported final yr that Ankara had made a request to Washington to purchase 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16s and practically 80 modernization kits for its current warplanes.

Ankara’s buy of the S-400s has additionally triggered US sanctions. In December 2020, Washington blacklisted Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate, its chief, Ismail Demir, and three different staff.

The decades-old partnership between the NATO allies has gone by means of unprecedented tumult in recent times over disagreements on Syria coverage, Ankara’s nearer ties with Moscow, US costs towards a state-owned Turkish financial institution and erosion of rights and freedoms in Turkey.

Washington has repeatedly warned Turkey towards shopping for additional Russian weaponry. Ankara has stated it intends to undergo with the acquisition of a second batch of S-400s from Russia, a transfer that might worsen the diplomatic rift with the United States.

The request for the jets will possible have a tough time getting approval from the US Congress, the place sentiment in direction of Turkey has soured deeply over latest years.

Democratic and Republican US lawmakers urged the Biden administration in October to not promote F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and stated they have been assured Congress would block any such exports.

