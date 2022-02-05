Erdoğan tests positive for COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has examined constructive for COVID-19.

The Turkish chief stated in a tweet on Saturday that he has delicate signs, and that he and his spouse have the Omicron variant.

“We will continue our work at home,” he wrote. “We look forward to your prayers.”

Erdoğan travelled to Kyiv on Thursday, the place he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Turkish chief has angered Russian President Vladimir Putin by supplying arms — most notably drones — to Kyiv.