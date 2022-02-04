Erdogan to discuss Turkey-UAE ties with MBZ this month

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Feb. 14-15 as a part of the efforts to revive Turkey’s relations with former archrival Abu Dhabi, in accordance with an announcement by the Presidential Communications Directorate on Thursday, Trend stories citing Daily Sabah.

In November, Erdogan hosted Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), as Turkey and the UAE search to restore their relations and enhance financial cooperation. The go to by the crown prince, seen because the de facto chief and the pressure behind the UAE’s overseas coverage posture, was his first official journey to Turkey since 2012 and the highest-level go to by an Emirati official since relations hit a low because the international locations have battled for regional affect and backed opposing sides in conflicts.

Turkish officers described MBZ’s go to because the “beginning of a new era” following years of hostility after Ankara blamed the UAE for financing the 2016 coup plotters in Turkey and undermining Turkish pursuits in Libya. The UAE media additionally mentioned that the go to will carry the relations between Turkey and Arab international locations into a brand new interval.

During the go to, Turkey and the UAE signed bilateral cooperation agreements in quite a few fields, together with commerce, vitality and the atmosphere. The UAE additionally allotted a $10 billion (TL 135.63 billion) fund to spend money on Turkey.