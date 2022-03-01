Erdogan to EU over bloc membership: Show same ‘sensitivity’ for Ukraine to Turkey

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan referred to as on the European Union to indicate the “same sensitivity” it confirmed for Ukraine’s membership bid for Turkey’s utility, state information company Anadolu reported on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the efforts to get Ukraine into the EU. But I say to these EU members, why are you still worried about taking Turkey into the EU. Show the same sensitivity for Turkey as you do about Ukraine,” he stated.

“Will you put Turkey on your agenda when someone attacks [us] too?” he added.

Turkey is formally a candidate for EU membership, however its bid to affix the bloc has been at a standstill for years over European considerations of the nation’s human rights report and Erdogan’s aggressive international coverage manoeuvres within the Mediterranean Sea.

Ukraine’s EU bid

Russia launched a complete assault on Ukraine on February 24 that noticed a whole lot injured and killed dozens of civilians in keeping with Kyiv’s authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite crippling and wide-ranging sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and the EU, President Vladimir Putin reveals no indicators of relenting.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally requested for EU membership on Monday.

Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament on Tuesday by way of video convention and stated: “We are fighting to be equal members of Europe… Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go.”

The EU has taken unprecedented steps to help Ukraine in its struggle in opposition to the Russian assault, together with financing the acquisition and supply of weapons and different gear price 450 million euros ($505 million).

However, many EU leaders have acknowledged that granting Ukraine quick EU candidate standing shall be tough.

Read extra:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells EU: ‘Prove that you are with us’

Erdogan says Turkey cannot abandon ties with Russia or Ukraine

Erdogan discusses Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Belarus counterpart Lukashenko