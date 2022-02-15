Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15
Trend:
As a part of his official go to to the United Arab Emirates,
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Azerbaijan
pavilion on the Expo-2020 worldwide exhibition in Dubai,
Trend
reviews.
During his go to to the pavilion, the President of Turkey
listened to Azerbaijani songs carried out by People’s Artist Alim
Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova. Then the President of
Turkey received acquainted with the preparatory work performed within the
pavilion.
The Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is organized by the
Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition will run till March 31 this
yr.
Azerbaijan is represented on the exhibition with the theme
“Seeds of the Future”. The idea of the pavilion displays human
capital, which is the topic and object, the initiator and the
major driving drive of change. The pavilion demonstrates the
variety of Azerbaijan’s panorama by means of installations, audio
and video supplies.
The pavilion supplies details about sustainable growth
and innovation within the financial and social spheres in Azerbaijan
below the management of President Ilham Aliyev, in addition to
building work within the territories liberated on account of the
44-day Second Karabakh War. The National Pavilion seed greater than
10,000 guests a day. As a part of the exhibition, concert events and
varied cultural packages are frequently held on the stage of the
pavilion, and guests get the chance to see the historical past and
trendy lifetime of Azerbaijan.