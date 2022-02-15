Erdogan visits Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo-2020 in Dubai (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

As a part of his official go to to the United Arab Emirates,

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the Azerbaijan

pavilion on the Expo-2020 worldwide exhibition in Dubai,

During his go to to the pavilion, the President of Turkey

listened to Azerbaijani songs carried out by People’s Artist Alim

Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova. Then the President of

Turkey received acquainted with the preparatory work performed within the

pavilion.

The Azerbaijan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is organized by the

Heydar Aliyev Center. The exhibition will run till March 31 this

yr.

Azerbaijan is represented on the exhibition with the theme

“Seeds of the Future”. The idea of the pavilion displays human

capital, which is the topic and object, the initiator and the

major driving drive of change. The pavilion demonstrates the

variety of Azerbaijan’s panorama by means of installations, audio

and video supplies.

The pavilion supplies details about sustainable growth

and innovation within the financial and social spheres in Azerbaijan

below the management of President Ilham Aliyev, in addition to

building work within the territories liberated on account of the

44-day Second Karabakh War. The National Pavilion seed greater than

10,000 guests a day. As a part of the exhibition, concert events and

varied cultural packages are frequently held on the stage of the

pavilion, and guests get the chance to see the historical past and

trendy lifetime of Azerbaijan.