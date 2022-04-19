World
Erdogan warns against threats to Al-Aqsa, in call with Israeli leader – Times of India
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced unhappiness over the violence on the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in a cellphone name Tuesday together with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, warning in opposition to threats to its standing.
His feedback got here after Israeli-Palestinian clashes in and across the holy web site over the weekend left 170 folks wounded, principally Palestinian demonstrators by the hands of Israeli safety forces.
The violence comes virtually a 12 months after related tensions sparked an 11-day battle between Israel and militant teams within the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
Al-Aqsa is the holiest web site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.
The weekend of violence has additional escalated tensions, with Israel finishing up its first air strike on the Gaza Strip in months early Tuesday, in response to a rocket fired from the Palestinian enclave.
Erdogan stated on his official Twitter account he instructed Herzog “the fact that Al-Aqsa mosque was raided by fanatic groups after the morning prayer yesterday and the day before … and the spread of the tension to Gaza increased our sadness.”
He stated that “these images which are seen every year because of some radicals hurt the consciences and cause justifiable reactions in the entire Islamic world.”
Erdogan instructed the Israeli president: “In this sensitive period, I would like to emphasise once again the necessity of not allowing provocations and threats against the status and spirituality of Al-Aqsa mosque.”
The Turkish chief repeated his name for everybody to “make the utmost effort” to be able to protect the spirituality of the holy web site.
Israel and Turkey proclaimed a brand new period in relations following greater than a decade of diplomatic rupture, after Herzog made a landmark go to to Ankara in March.
Erdogan, a vocal advocate of the Palestinian trigger, had up to now criticised Israeli insurance policies towards the Palestinians.
Turkey has maintained ties with Hamas who’ve managed Gaza since 2007.
