ERG carries out exploration works in Kazakhstan, commences drilling at an additional site in the Aktobe Region

ERG Exploration, established in January 2021 as a part of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), a number one diversified pure assets group, with a purpose to replenish and increase the corporate’s mineral useful resource base, has commenced drilling operations on the 130 km² Bilge exploration website within the Aktobe Region. The firm is utilizing its personal assets to check geophysical and geochemical anomalies and geological formations to detect varied mineral occurrences, together with copper, chrome and manganese mineralization. At the prospecting stage, drilling will complete 6,600 linear metres.

ERG Exploration JSC performs a full vary of exploration works, from design, discipline and geophysical surveys and effectively drilling to 3D modelling of deposits and preparation of reserves and assets stories assembly worldwide requirements corresponding to KAZRC and JORC. The firm has a workforce of extremely certified specialists, who’ve already began to develop exploration plans, make preparations for discipline surveys and carry out different required surveys of the Group’s exploration property.

“Market analysis has revealed that existing geological exploration enterprises are organisationally disconnected; they have limited capabilities and a narrow focus,” mentioned Serik Shakhazhanov, chairman of the Management Board of Eurasian Group LLP, which manages ERG’s property in Kazakhstan. “To accomplish the tasks that ERG is currently faced with, we require a company with extensive capabilities that can offer a full range of services, including reclassification of reserves in accordance with international standards. Accordingly, we have decided to set up our own exploration company and spin off geological exploration as a separate business within the Group.”

The firm types the waste it generates by sort; in the middle of drilling, it makes use of licensed environmentally pleasant drilling mud components. All operations are based mostly on environmental influence assessments (EIAs) agreed and permitted by competent authorities. ERG Exploration JSC persistently implements worldwide requirements, together with ESG rules.

Contracts for subsequent waste switch and processing have been concluded with third-party organisations. The drilling website has been fenced off with particular netting to guard it in opposition to potential hazards, forestall unauthorised entry and ensure that no wild or home animals enter the premises. All personnel have undergone coaching and have obtained all of the authorisations and certifications required for exploration work.

The firm has arrange manufacturing services in Rudny and Khromtau. To construct up its drilling capabilities, the corporate has bought high-performance drilling rigs from well-established worldwide producers. It is predicted {that a} complete of no less than 40,000 linear metres might be drilled per yr. Investment in drilling tools to this point has totalled circa 5 million USD.

“Our main objectives are to study mineral reserves, with a focus on bauxite, chrome, manganese and other metals prioritised by ERG,” defined Azamat Shalabayev, director normal of ERG Exploration JSC. “In addition, we will work to improve exploration techniques, provide scientific support for exploration processes and centralise the management of all existing and prospective exploration assets.”

Within ultrabasic rocks and exocontact zones on the Bilge property, geochemical dispersion halos have been recognized for chrome, nickel, cobalt, copper and lead. For occasion, the Bilge ore incidence has copper content material of as much as 3%.

To accomplish all of its aims, ERG Exploration intends to leverage progressive applied sciences, corresponding to distant sensing, synthetic intelligence and different instruments, and to undertake state-of-the-art geophysical and geochemical exploration strategies and drilling strategies to prospect for brand new promising exploration targets.

ERG Exploration plans to spice up drilling to 100,000 linear metres per yr. Accordingly, the corporate’s technique includes growing the variety of drilling rigs to 10.

