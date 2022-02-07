Erica Fernandes reveals being single after her ‘off-and-on relationship’ of three years: ‘It didn’t work’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAM_EJF Erica Fernandes opens up on her break up with boyfriend

Highlights Erica Fernandes revealed that she has damaged off her relationship of three and a half years

Erica had earlier shared that the person she was courting was not from the business

Erica was final seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Abhi 3 reverse Shaheer Sheikh

In June 2020, TV actress Erica Fernandes revealed that she was in a relationship with somebody who was “not from the industry”. In her latest interplay with a web site, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame shared that she has damaged up with the person and is at the moment single. At the time of spilling the main points of her love life, Erica was tight-lipped in regards to the title of the person. Even now, she has not revealed the id of the one who was romantically concerned with.

“It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn’t work,” Erica advised Bollywood Bubble. She additionally stated, “People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody’s names before because that’s respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That’s the respect I have shown. It should be like that.”

Opening up in regards to the post-breakup section and if it was emotionally troublesome for her to deal with, Erica shared, “I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I’m not going to have someone who takes me for granted.”

Erica was final seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. She had earlier shared about her boyfriend, saying, “He does like watching my work but he doesn’t like to watch when I romance other guys,” including that they each have the understanding to let one settle down throughout an argument and talk about their viewpoints later.

Now, one in every of TV’s most cherished actresses has confirmed being single once more. At the time her present Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 was going off-air, the actress had expressed her displeasure about how her character was shaping up within the present within the newest season. She had shared how she didn’t like her character Sonakshi being proven as “weak and confused” within the newer episodes.