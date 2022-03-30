Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack

Christian Eriksen scored an excellent purpose as he made a triumphant return to the Parken Stadium the place he virtually died of a coronary heart assault at Euro 2020 final June, netting Denmark’s third in a 3-0 pleasant win over Serbia on Tuesday.

Eriksen, who scored along with his first contact after approaching in its place towards Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday, was assured a heat welcome on the stadium that fell into shocked silence when he slumped to the grass in a Euro 2020 group sport towards Finland.

Joakim Maehle gave the Danes the lead with a thumping deflected drive within the fifteenth minute and Jesper Lindstroem added a second eight minutes after the break as the house aspect loved the higher probabilities.

Christian Eriksen scoring on the Parken stadium, 290 days after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the exact same pitch. Football. You cannot write it. (through @espnplus) pic.twitter.com/g3PlrHO2Cf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 29, 2022

Captaining the crew, Eriksen gave the vocal Danish crowd what they needed within the 57th minute, slicing onto his proper foot and firing dwelling a fizzing drive on the reverse finish of the pitch to the place he collapsed.

Still constructing his health after re-starting his membership profession at English Premier League aspect Brentford in February, the gang chanted Eriksen’s title as he was changed within the eightieth minute with Kasper Schmeichel kissing Eriksen on the pinnacle as he handed over the captain’s arm-band.

Having did not register a single shot on the right track till the 88th minute, the Serbs shall be hoping that they’ll enhance their wayward taking pictures earlier than either side head for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which start in November.