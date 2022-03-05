Erin Molan’s ‘disturbing’ message about ex

Erin Molan has revealed the “disturbing” message alternate she had with a stranger earlier than they informed her they needed up to now her ex-fiance.

Australian tv and radio persona Erin Molan has shared the weird story of how a girl tried get her ex-partner Sean Ogilvy’s quantity from her for a date.

The lady, a stranger to Molan, despatched her a direct message on Instagram on Thursday that mentioned: “Hey, how can Sean Ogilvy be contacted please?”

Molan then replied asking “what for?”, to which the girl mentioned “personal reasons, sorry”.

Speaking on her radio present with Dave Hughes and Ed Kavalee on Friday morning, Molan described how her thoughts jumped to all kinds of situations – together with whether or not Ogilvy had “fathered an illegitimate child”.

Kavalee mentioned the entire alternate and open-ended message was “disturbing”.

“Correct, is she trying to bait me?” Molan agreed.

“So yesterday afternoon I wrote back – I left it a few hours – ‘I can’t pass on his number unless you can explain why you need it sorry’ and I just did a little kiss as well. Sorry, kiss, warm, engaging, polite, fair.”

What occurred subsequent was sudden.

“And then she wrote again 4 hours after that, saying ‘Thought he might have been single now, maybe you can pass my contact number on,” Molan explained, adding that the woman had included her number with the message.

“She obviously thinks you’re actually cool with every thing,” Hughes mentioned, prompting amusing from Molan.

It was then made clear Molan and Ogilvy had each moved on, with Molan having “never been happier”.

“What I think is something that I should be proud of and praised for is I screenshotted and sent it to him,” Molan added.

Ogilvy informed Molan he was not , however Kavalee and Hughes joked that was simply what he had informed her and perhaps she could possibly be matron of honour at their future marriage ceremony.

“Instagram live (it) where it all started,” Hughes mentioned.

Molan introduced her split from Ogilvy, a murder detective, in September final 12 months.

They have a three-year-old daughter, Eliza, collectively.

In October, Molan opened up in regards to the strain of coping with shared custody.

“Sean loves Eliza more than the world, and so do I,” she informed 9 Honey. “It’s certainly an adjustment. You go from being with the most important person in your life 24/7 to then having to share your child and that’s really, really tough.

“But we’re both really blessed in that she is our priority and always will be and whatever is best for her, we do. And that is something I never have to worry about and something he never has to worry about.”