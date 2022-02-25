Ernie Andrews, charismatic jazz singer and mainstay on the Central Avenue music scene, dies

Few artists apart from professional jazz and blues singer Ernie Andrews, who died Monday at 94, might declare to owe their huge break to the enduring movie star Betty Grable, and fewer nonetheless might boast that their music trainer was the famed New Orleans jazz trumpeter Bunk Johnson.

Those had been two of many memorable moments that the casually assured, velvet-voiced singer Andrews skilled throughout a lifetime in music. His demise in Los Angeles was confirmed in a press release by his household. No trigger was given.

“All I’ve ever known in life is singing. I just sing and sing and sing and sing,” Andrews stated in “Blues for Central Avenue,” a 1986 documentary on the historic Los Angeles music district and his place in it.

Andrews, described because the “Crown Prince of the Blues” in a single late-Forties newspaper advert, made his title beginning within the post-WWII music golf equipment up and down Central Avenue that had been crammed with instrumentalists akin to Charlie Parker, Charles Mingus, Eric Dolphy and Erroll Garner. In the bustling South Los Angeles group, the younger singer started working to entertain legions of space jazz and R&B followers.

The vocalist was so in tune with the songwriting scene that by the point he was in his late teenagers he had linked with songwriter Joe Greene. Of one artistic burst of genius, Andrews recalled telling Greene that he wanted a quick-turnaround track for a recording session. Andrews stated Greene “went home and wrote ‘Don’t Let the Sun Catch You Crying.’”

Andrews earned his most distinguished platform after bandleader Harry James, then married to Andrews fan Grable, requested him to hitch the Harry James Orchestra in 1959. The singer accepted and for the following decade toured with the orchestra nationally and internationally. It was a musically conservative gig, nevertheless, that wasn’t particularly appropriate for Andrews’ capacity to let unfastened with octave-spanning expressions of individuality.

“Ernie Andrews was one of the most versatile singers that I ever heard — and certainly ever worked with,” jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell stated after studying of Andrews’ demise.

Burrell, whose voluminous credit embody backing luminaries akin to James Brown, Billie Holiday and Aretha Franklin, stated Andrews “could sing so many different things and do an excellent job on it. He could sing the blues. He could sing jazz. He could sing ballads and he could sing rhythm and blues.” Burrell and Andrews collaborated each within the studio and through membership gigs on the L.A. jazz scene.

“I’ve been singing all my life,” Andrews advised The Times’ Leonard Feather in a 1987 profile. The singer then added a succinct autobiography: “I was born on Christmas Day, 1927, in Philadelphia; my parents sang in the Baptist church. We moved to New Orleans, and in junior high I played the drums, studying music with the legendary trumpeter Bunk Johnson. I was baptized down in the bayou, in alligator-infested waters.”

By the time the household arrived in Los Angeles in 1945, Andrews was already properly schooled in reside efficiency. “We’d go to stage shows and there I saw all the greats: Ella Fitzgerald, Jimmie Lunceford, Earl Hines,” Andrews advised The Times in 1994. “I saw so many shows that I knew I wanted to be a part of all that, but didn’t know how to do it.”

Settling in South Los Angeles, he enrolled at Jefferson High School, the place he continued his music training. Andrews’ classmates included saxophonists Dexter Gordon and Sonny Criss. At night time, he and his buddies would hit Central and take in jump-blues and bop at spots akin to Downbeat, the Gayety Jungle Room and an upstairs membership referred to as Lovejoy’s.

After profitable a expertise contest, the singer launched his first solo report — a 10-inch single — on a small Los Angeles label referred to as G&G in 1945. Its A-side was a bawdy Greene-penned track referred to as “Wrap It Up, Put It Away (Till Daddy Comes Home From the Army).” Its B-side, “Soothe Me,” quickly grew to become the singer’s calling card, and bought greater than 300,000 copies.

Despite his distinctive supply, Andrews by no means managed to make the lightning-in-a-bottle report to propel him into the large time.

Then once more, by the mid-’50s, the timing wasn’t proper for a flexible younger jazz and blues singer in search of smash hits. “Rock ’n’ roll came, and then after that it was rhythm and blues,” Andrews stated in “Blues for Central Avenue.” “I really tried to make a change — just to give it a shot. But it just didn’t feel right with me.”

The Central Avenue scene had seen higher days by then. “There were police and some of the authorities didn’t like the idea of people — especially young white ladies — coming down and mingling in the clubs,” Andrews recalled. “When it started to fall, it fell real fast.”

By the top of the Nineteen Sixties Andrews had launched 5 solo or collaborative albums for labels together with GNP and Dot. He teamed with Capitol Records’ in-house producer David Axelrod for 2 crate-digger-classic 45s, “Where Were You (When I Needed You)” and “Fine Young Girl.” Neither made a dent, and Andrews step by step moved away from a report enterprise that by no means totally backed him. He earned his dwelling in golf equipment, each onstage and behind the scenes.

Andrews was nonetheless in fantastic voice when, within the mid-Eighties, bandleader Rickey Minor entered the scene, Minor advised The Times after Andrews’ demise was confirmed. While studying the ins and outs of town’s jazz and session musician scenes, Minor was struck by Andrews’ abilities and his presence. “When he walked in the room, he commanded your attention. He’d have his cap to the side, he might have had a cigarette in hand, and he would come in and just floor everyone with his singing.”

Andrews, added Minor, “understood not only the music he was singing but the story. He was a storyteller. He had you as soon as he started the first line. You’d go. ‘I need to hear the rest of this story.’” Minor famous that Andrews had excessive expectations of his backing gamers, and may very well be blunt in his criticism. “But by the end of the night, he would always pull me to the side and say, ‘You know, we’re hard on you because they’re not going to be light on you out there in the real world.’”

All advised, Andrews launched at the least 19 solo and collaborative albums. That none entered the pantheon of basic recordings by no means sat properly with Andrews, who nonetheless remained safe in his expertise as a singer. But he didn’t blame anybody specifically for the dearth of mainstream applause.

“I might be a little angry, but I don’t feel anyone did anything to me,” he stated within the 1986 documentary. “Whatever happened to me I did it to myself. I allowed it, because I didn’t have the moxie, you understand?”

Burrell, who till lately had weekly conversations with Andrews, expressed frustration that “the critics didn’t recognize his greatness. It’s almost like it was too much for them to comprehend — whereas had he just been a blues singer or a jazz singer, it would have been simpler for them.”

That lack of consideration, in actual fact, was expressed in a evaluate of an Andrews set in 2000. “One could only wonder, given Andrews’ skills, why he has such a relatively low-visibility career,” wrote Times jazz critic Don Heckman. “Fortunately, at 72, he is still in full command of his abilities.”

Andrews was preceded in demise by his spouse of 52 years, Dolores Loretta Benemie. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Andrews Williams; sons Dueal Ernie Andrews, Dana Andrews and Mark Andrews; and 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

“I’ve gotten the stigma of being arrogant and cocky, belligerent, over my days,” Andrews stated of his strategy to music. “But I just love to be free. I don’t owe nobody anything.”