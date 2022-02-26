Erwee chuffed with 1st day batting fightback: ‘We’re here to win and square series’ | Sport

Proteas opener Sarel Erwee hopes the top-order’s collective enchancment has set the tone for a series-levelling efficiency.

The Proteas made 238/3 on the primary day of the second Test towards New Zealand on the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Erwee made 108, his maiden Test ton in solely his second Test.

Proteas opener Sarel Erwee mentioned their opening day efficiency within the second Test towards New Zealand on Friday has the potential to set the tone for a series-leveling win.

Erwee’s 108, his maiden Test ton, was the spine of South Africa’s 238/3 after captain Dean Elgar went towards native data in profitable the toss and batting first.

Elgar (41) and Aiden Markram (42) performed worthwhile supporting acts, however in a group that appears to be in perpetual transition, Erwee’s ton was the lighthouse that gave the Proteas a protected docking on the finish of the primary day.

Erwee mentioned it was crucial they put up a battle after their dispiriting first Test efficiency the place they had been rolled by an innings and 276 runs.

“We needed to show up and deliver a punch. It’s down to sticking to our basics and when you do so, you’ll get a lot of things right,” Erwee mentioned.

“To come out the way we did today as a team and with the way the guys batted today, it’s something that’s uplifting for us going forward over the next four days.”

“We’re here to win the Test and square the series, so you have to front up and that’s what we did today.”

Elgar’s resolution to bat first flew not solely in face of native data, however that of taking part in Test cricket in New Zealand.

Elgar’s toss success, his first-ever as Proteas Test captain and SA’s first Test toss win for the reason that first Test towards Pakistan in Karachi final 12 months, was solely the fourth time a group selected to bat first within the Land of the Long White Cloud in 45 Tests.

As a lot because it’s an possibility that would backfire, being one down within the sequence meant the Proteas needed to bat first to be able to be ready to dictate any phrases that would come their manner.

Erwee mentioned the necessity to channel their new energies of eager to win the present Test made them neglect concerning the indignity of the primary Test.

“You can think about the last Test, but that’s in the past now. It’s a new game with new energies with a goal in mind,” Erwee mentioned.

“If it means you must bat first on a greenish wicket, then so be it. That’s the nature of the game and if that’s how we need to win the game, then so be it.”