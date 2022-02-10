ESA posts incredible pics of crater on Mars that looks like a huge tree stump

European Space Agency (ESA) usually takes to their official Instagram profile to share such posts that depart individuals mesmerised. Their latest put up a few crater on Mars falls in the identical class too. Through the put up, netizens get a peek into the attractive Red Planet.

“This crater got excited with its rings. This feature could easily be mistaken for a tree stump with characteristic concentric rings. It’s actually an impressive birds-eye view into an ice-rich impact crater on Mars. Tree rings provide snapshots of Earth’s past climate and, although formed in a very different way, the patterns inside this crater reveal details of the Red Planet’s history, too,” they wrote.

They additionally added that the picture was captured on June 13, 2021 within the huge northern plains of Acidalia Planitia. The house company, within the new few traces, defined extra in regards to the crater. The share is full with stunning photos of the crater.

Take a have a look at the unbelievable photos and likewise learn the whole put up:

The photos have been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the share has collected greater than 17,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally amassed varied feedback from individuals. Some additionally showcased their reactions utilizing coronary heart emoticons.

“Looks like an eye too,” wrote an Instagram person. “Gorgeous,” posted one other. “Wooooww,” expressed a 3rd. “Awesome,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the put up? Did the pictures make you gasp in surprise too?