Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after allegedly murdering family of 5

A Texas inmate suspected of murdering 5 folks after he escaped from a prison bus was killed by authorities on Thursday, officers mentioned.

A large manhunt was underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez when an grownup and 4 kids have been discovered useless Thursday night inside a residence in Leon County in east-central Texas, close to the place the inmate had escaped three weeks prior. Lopez was believed to have damaged into the house and dedicated the murders, in response to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities mentioned on the time that Lopez might have stolen garments, firearms and a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado from the residence.

The home was believed to be a weekend house for the victims, whose main residence was in Houston. Authorities mentioned the household had been seen Thursday morning and have been discovered murdered round 6 p.m. native time, after a person contacted regulation enforcement as a result of they’d not heard from an aged relative inside the house and have been involved. Authorities had initially mentioned that two adults and three kids have been found useless there.

“We will not rest until Gonzalo Lopez is in custody,” Jason Clark, chief of workers for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, mentioned at a press convention Thursday night.

This undated photograph offered by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reveals inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Lopez, a 46-year-old convicted assassin, was killed in a police shootout in Jourdanton, Texas, on June 2, 2022, after escaping a jail bus close to Centerville, Texas, on May 12, 2022. He allegedly killed 5 folks whereas on the run, authorities mentioned. Texas Department of Criminal Justice through AP

Later that evening, deputies from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office noticed the stolen pickup truck that Lopez was believed to be driving and adopted it. They laid out spike strips that flattened all 4 tires of the car on a avenue in Jourdanton, simply south of San Antonio and a few 250 miles southwest of Leon County. The suspect then pointed a rifle out of the window and fired a number of pictures on the deputies, who returned hearth, in response to authorities.

The suspect was killed within the shootout and was confirmed to be Lopez, who authorities mentioned was armed with an AR-15 and a pistol.

“We received additional information from the U.S. Marshals Service that he may be in the San Antonio area. So then we heightened our alert and, sure enough, we spotted him,” Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward mentioned at a press convention Thursday evening. “This dangerous individual is off the street and no officers were injured.”

Lopez, who was serving a life sentence for a capital homicide in Hidalgo County and an tried capital homicide in Webb County, managed to interrupt free from his shackles, overpower a bus driver and escape from custody close to Centerville on May 12, whereas being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment. He was added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and a $50,000 reward was issued for his seize.

Authorities had mentioned Lopez was allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.

