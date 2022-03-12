Escaping the horror in Ukraine is not an option for many disabled children and their families | CNN



Kyiv and Lviv, Ukraine

CNN

Vova doesn’t know there’s a war raging proper exterior his window.

He doesn’t perceive the that means of the air raid sirens. He is unaware of the destruction attributable to Russian bombs dropping on Kyiv. He simply needs to construct towers from his toy blocks and press the buttons on his mother’s cellphone that make it play songs and cartoons he likes.

Vova, a pet title for Volodymyr, is 17 and has Opitz-Kaveggia syndrome, a uncommon genetic situation that causes extreme mental disabilities. He wants round the clock care and anti-seizure medicine that has turn out to be unimaginable to acquire as Russian troops shut in on the Ukrainian capital, in response to his mom, Natalia Komarenko.

“We are unable to get the medicines we desperately need – anticonvulsant drugs Levetiracetam and Lamotrigine. He has been taking them since he was 10,” she advised CNN.

Evacuation will not be an possibility for the Komarenkos as a result of Vova’s situation makes journey extraordinarily dangerous.

“We can’t take him by train, because at any moment he may have a seizure and his temperature may rise. He may not always voice his need to go to the bathroom, and he can’t be left unattended even for a minute,” Komarenko stated, including that driving additionally harmful, in case he has a seizure.

“We can’t even run downstairs to the bomb shelters. We mostly hide in the corridor of our apartment, in the bathroom or the toilet,” she stated.

Vova and his household are amongst 1000’s of Kyiv households that can’t depart the town due to well being circumstances.

Komarenko heads a charitable basis referred to as Z teplom u sertsi (Ukrainian for “With Warmth in the Heart”). The group brings collectively and creates assist networks for Kyiv households dwelling with disabilities. Only 20 to 50 of the 1,247 households within the group — round 260 folks in all – have been capable of flee the capital, in response to Komarenko.

The European Disability Forum, a pan-European NGO, estimates there are 2.7 million folks with disabilities in Ukraine. According to Inclusion Europe, one other NGO, there are round 261,000 folks in Ukraine with mental disabilities that make them extraordinarily weak to the battle.

At least 100,000 of them, principally kids, stay in care properties and establishments. Their probabilities of getting overseas are slim.

The journey out is lengthy and laborious, even for households not dealing with the extra problem of incapacity. For these coping with critical well being circumstances, it’s practically unimaginable.

Daryna Chuiska has been caught close to the Polish border together with her daughter Vika for a number of days. Vika, 10, has cerebral palsy and bronchial asthma and desperately must resume her bodily remedy.

“Vika has been without rehabilitation for a very long time, her condition is deteriorating,” Chuiska stated. “She is constantly growing and her muscles do not develop at the same pace, so she is starting to lose the progress. She has started falling while walking and her legs are not developing well, she has pain in her legs now.”

The journey from their hometown in central Ukraine to the border took days and has been exhausting for Vika. Her situation has deteriorated. The pair spent a number of days hiding in basements, the place Vika developed a dry cough and shortness of breath. They have been sleeping of their garments, listening to the thunder of planes overhead.

“At night Vika started having seizures. Last time she had seizures she was five years old, she hasn’t suffered from seizures since then,” Chuiska stated. She believes Vika’s seizures have been introduced on by the stress of the journey and the damp circumstances in among the basements wherein they stayed.

Chuiska advised CNN she has secured a spot for Vika with a number household in Germany who’ve organized the essential remedy for her. But they should get there on their very own.

So far, Chuiska hasn’t been capable of finding transportation. Vika is severely allergic to cats, which makes it unimaginable for the 2 of them to comply with the tons of of 1000’s of Ukrainians who took the prepare to Poland.

“The trains and buses are full of pets, so it is too dangerous for her,” Chuiska stated. At one level, she and Vika have been very near getting throughout the border, having secured a automotive to take them there.

“But the person stopped picking up the phone. There’s another option to get to the border and then walk for three kilometers, but Vika can’t walk that long,” she stated. Someone else additionally supplied a raise – however provided that she transferred cash first. Chuiska, worrying it was a rip-off, refused. For now, they continue to be close to the border, in search of a protected manner out.

Olena Tsarenko, who can be concerned within the Z teplom u sertsi group, is a type of who made it out. She fled together with her two daughters, her mom and Amour, the household canine.

Tsarenko and different households with disabled kids traveled from Kyiv to Warsaw after the invasion began on February 24. The prepare journey took two days, then they traveled additional by bus.

Tsarenko’s 10-year outdated daughter Veronika has autism and doesn’t communicate. The solely factor she will be able to say is “mom.” To Tsarenko’s shock, Veronika remained comparatively calm all through the journey.

“It was a very hard and exhausting trip and I don’t know what happened, but Veronika wasn’t crying. But now all night long, she’s crying and she’s in distress,” she stated.

Tsarenko stated the choice to leave Kyiv was extremely laborious, and she or he nonetheless feels responsible about it.

“I feel like I should have stayed in Kyiv and worked, but I am also the only person who can take care of my family, so my mom instinct says please, Olena, you must save Mary and Vera. But I feel guilty … all my friends are there. The people who stay in Ukraine are heroes,” she stated. Since attending to Warsaw, she has spent her time volunteering, making sandwiches for fellow refugees caught on the border and serving to organize assist for different households from the Z teplom u sertsi group.

Veronika is now getting the medical consideration and the remaining she wants. She can’t specific her emotions, however Tsarenko believes her daughter understands what is going on to her dwelling nation.

“Every day she’s listening to this song called ‘We have to survive.’ She is playing it on YouTube and from morning until the evening she is listening, and listening again and again on the phone. And I allow her to listen to this song because it calms her down,” she stated.