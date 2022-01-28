Eskom cuts power to a part of Soweto after residents stop installation of prepaid meters | News24

Eskom needs security for its employees earlier than putting in pay as you go meters in elements of Soweto. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

Eskom reduce energy provide to sure elements of Dlamini in Soweto on Friday after residents allegedly denied them entry to the realm to put in pay as you go break up meters.

Eskom’s senior operations and upkeep supervisor Mashangu Xivambu mentioned this occurred regardless of the ability utility partaking with neighborhood leaders and residents concerning the implementation of the undertaking forward of time.

However, he mentioned, residents prevented Eskom from resuming work within the space on Thursday.

Xivambu mentioned Eskom was within the course of of putting in pay as you go break up meters all through Gauteng following low fee developments that affected its income.

Xivambu mentioned the set up of pay as you go break up meters would assist clients to handle their very own electrical energy consumption.

He mentioned:

Electricity provide is not going to be restored till we obtain affirmation that the neighborhood is able to permit our staff protected entry into the realm and won’t intervene with them whereas they do their work.

“It is important for Eskom to be certain that it can guarantee the safety of its employees before it can dispatch them to resume with operations,” he added.

