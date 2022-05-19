Eskom finds second act of sabotage at Tutuka as air pipe is cut | Fin24

Emissions rise from the cooling towers of the Tutuka coal-fired energy station in Mpumalanga, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg by way of Getty Images

In a press release on Thursday afternoon, Eskom confirmed that it had uncovered further sabotage at its Tutuka Power Station close to Standerton.

Earlier within the day, News24 reported {that a} warming valve cable was minimize with a grinder on the weekend.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha advised News24 that the act was dedicated simply outdoors the sight of the CCTV cameras, “clearly by someone internal who knows very well that the camera around the area is not facing this specific point”. It was additionally understood that the world the place the cable was minimize was not accessible to intruders with out authority to entry the plant itself.

An inventory of all workers who had been on shift throughout the incident has been submitted to the police.

“The damage to the cable had the effect of delaying the unit’s return to service by three days as it took some time to locate the fault,” Eskom stated in a press release on Thursday.

It added that it additionally found one other act of supposed sabotage: it discovered that the management air pipe supplying the Unit 5 Turbine techniques at Tutuka had been minimize with an influence software and all the bend eliminated.

This led to a drop in air strain on the station’s station management.

The pipe was welded to revive the air strain, and the unit is now anticipated to return to service afterward Thursday.

“Eskom believes these were deliberate acts of sabotage by someone who had access to the site where only employees have access and knows the security features in the area quite well,” on Thursday.

Eskom has laid prison expenses with the police, and its forensic workforce is aiding with the investigation.

This is the fifth incident of sabotage at Eskom since March 2021.