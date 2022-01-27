Eskom pleads with Tshwane to settle R635m in debt so that the lights stay on | Fin24

Eskom stated it met with Tshwane mayor Randall Williams this week in an effort to recuperate R635 million owed to it by the town.

Eskom stated on Thursday that the debt, which was due on 18 January, had knock-on results to its “liquidity, financial performance and sustainability”, resulting in the utility having to borrow extra to fulfill its monetary obligations.

“The City of Tshwane’s payment patterns have been irregular over the past six months and have contributed negatively to Eskom’s increasing overdue debt which is in excess of R43.8 billion,” the utility stated.

“Over the past months, we have engaged the city on these irregular payments and the impact they have on Eskom to keep the lights on.

“We stay hopeful that the town will overview its present place concerning the appeals made to them by Eskom and honour their funds.”

The mayor’s spokesperson Sipho Stuurman told Fin24 that Williams would provide the City’s comments on the issue later on Thursday.

“We will draft a response quickly. The mayor and MMCs are engaged in a council assembly… As quickly as they’re out of there, we are going to subject a press release and response,” he stated.

In August final yr Eskom CEO André de Ruyter stated municipal debt had risen to R39 billion as on the finish of the corporate’s monetary yr in March.

In September Eskom received a R1.3 billion judgment towards the Emfuleni Local Municipality over unpaid bulk electrical energy providers.

The utility stated the quantity was a part of a complete debt of R1.9 billion which Emfuleni had amassed in 2019. According to Eskom, on the time, Emfuleni topped the listing of Gauteng municipalities with poor fee data, with arrears of greater than R3 billion operating over 30 days.