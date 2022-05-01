Eskom targets Mpumalanga municipalities over R13.2 billion debt | News24

Eskom has bit again at Mpumalanga municipalities that owe it billions of rand.

The energy utility mentioned municipalities had many funding choices and had no excuse

It added that it was the constitutional accountability of all municipalities to pay on time.

Eskom has put its foot down for municipalities in Mpumalanga that owe them billions of rand.

In a number of municipalities within the Nkangala and Ehlanzeni districts, the ability utility implements load discount from 05:00 to 07:00 and 17:00 to 19:00.

The 10 worst defaulters owe Eskom R13.2 billion, it mentioned.

And in keeping with Collin Reddy, basic supervisor of the distribution division within the province, the debt is crippling Eskom’s capability to ship companies.

“This behaviour of not honouring account payments threatens the security of supply to the citizens residing in these supply areas as Eskom cannot continue to maintain its infrastructure and supply electricity for free.

“These municipalities obtain authorities grants in addition to cost for companies rendered from their loyal prospects. However, Eskom stays unpaid for the electrical energy consumed by these municipalities,” Reddy added.

The worst defaulting municipalities in Mpumalanga are: eMalahleni (Witbank) with R5.9 billion outstanding

Govan Mbeki (Secunda) with R2.9 billion

Thaba Chweu (Lydenburg / Mashishing) with R1 billion

the City of Mbombela (Nelspruit) with R770 million

Victor Khanye in Delmas with R465 million

Mkhondo (Piet Retief) with R316 million

Msukaligwa (Ermelo) owes R154 million, Dipaleseng (Balfour) owes R101 million and Emakhazeni (Belfast) owes R64 million.

The four worst defaulters account for 86% of the overdue debt in the province, Reddy added.

“Municipalities have a constitutional accountability and obligation, not solely to Eskom however to their prospects, to fulfil their monetary obligations for the majority provide of electrical energy in order that Eskom can, in flip, meet their obligations.”

The Mbombela municipality beforehand admitted that it owes Eskom R999 million. Of that R770 million is owed for greater than 90 days. However, it has an settlement to settle the debt.