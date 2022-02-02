Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding until next week Monday | Fin24

Power utility Eskom has introduced that it’ll implement stage 2 load shedding from 11:00 on Wednesday morning to 05:00 subsequent week Monday.

“This load shedding is necessary due to a shortage of generation capacity following breakdowns of two more generating units during the night,” the utility stated.

A unit every at Kusile and Kendal energy stations tripped whereas there have been delays in returning models on the Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Lethabo and Grootvlei stations.

“Since the weekend Eskom has utilised significant amounts of emergency generating reserves, which have now been depleted and need to be replenished. Eskom will use this period of load shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves.”

Total breakdowns quantity to 14 994MW whereas deliberate upkeep is 4 435MW of capability.

Eskom stated three producing models are anticipated to return to service by this Wednesday afternoon.