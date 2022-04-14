Eskom, Transnet intervene in flooding impact as Durban port resumes operation | Fin24

A tanker washed up on a Durban seaside amid floods and heavy rain on April 12, 2022 in Durban.

State-owned logistics firm Transnet resumed operations at its Durban port on Wednesday morning after extreme flooding in KwaZulu-Natal. The port’s operations had been suspended as a precaution.

Power utility Eskom, in the meantime, has stated there might be no load shedding in eThekwini because the municipality grapples with the chaos attributable to flooding. The nation has confronted a contemporary bout of load shedding since Monday night.

The flooding in KZN has destroyed houses, claimed over 250 lives, and brought on injury to roads, containers, and vans. The Road Freight Association stated entry roads have been both broken or closed as a precaution, inflicting disruptions in logistics.

A division assertion launched on Wednesday stated after a bit of a street within the Umhlathuzana close to Marianhill in Durban was washed away, delivery would resume as soon as security is established for marine craft and vessel navigation.

The division stated it was working with Transnet and the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality to restore roads following injury from the flooding.

“Priority interventions, in collaboration with the eThekwini Municipality and Transport Authority, include repairing Bayhead Road – which is the main access road to the container terminals at the port and Island View – and investigating alternative access roads into the port while Bayhead Road is being repaired,” the assertion stated.

According to the assertion, Eskom additionally assisted the metro with repairs to broken infrastructure, restored energy to the Island View precinct in a single day.

“Safety checks are being conducted before operations by customers can resume, as some customers’ facilities were damaged by the flooding. Eskom will not be implementing load shedding in the eThekwini municipality.”

According to the assertion, there was no injury to Transnet’s pipelines infrastructure, and Transnet pipelines will proceed supplying gas to the inland market.

“Transnet Freight Rail is carrying out ongoing assessments on the rail network in Durban and surrounds to determine the extent of damage before any train services into and out of the port can resume. The North Coast, South Coast, and mainline from Durban to Pietermaritzburg remain closed.”

The assertion stated Transnet National Ports Authority rescued 80 folks trapped in numerous flooded areas in Durban on Tuesday. Transnet’s operations in Richards Bay continued, though the terminals have been working much less effectively resulting from challenges in dealing with moist cargo.