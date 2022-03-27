Australia

Essendon Airport celebrates last year’s centenary with belated open day

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 mins ago
0 1 minute read


Essendon Fields Airport was lastly capable of host its centenary open day on Sunday, regardless of the precise one hundredth birthday being final yr.

Organisers estimated {that a} crowd of 20,000 to 25,000 folks attended the occasion which included a mixture of aviation shows and different leisure.

As many as 25,000 folks turned up for Essendon Airport’s belated birthday. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui

Melburnians loved a day that was extra like summer season than early autumn on Sunday with temperatures reaching 30.2 levels at Avalon and Laverton within the afternoon whereas Essendon Airport’s commentary station recorded a excessive of 29.1 at 3.29pm.

Essendon Fields advertising common supervisor Nadia Salajic stated the open day had been deliberate for 2 separate dates in the course of the airport’s centenary in 2021 however was twice cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

“It’s been 18 months in the making to finally celebrate the centenary,” Ms Salajic stated on Sunday.

“It was a great community celebration.

Steam was back on the Frankston line on Sunday.

Steam was back on the Frankston line on Sunday.Credit:Scott McNaughton

“We had a lot of people from the local area along with people from further afield and they enjoyed finding out what we do here and having a nice day out after being in lockdown for so long.”

The aviation hub drew many guests with the foremost attraction a Chinook CH-47 Helitanker which fights bushfires whereas there was additionally an opportunity for folks to strive flight simulators and take a look at historic shows.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham7 mins ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button