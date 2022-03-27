Essendon Airport celebrates last year’s centenary with belated open day

Essendon Fields Airport was lastly capable of host its centenary open day on Sunday, regardless of the precise one hundredth birthday being final yr.

Organisers estimated {that a} crowd of 20,000 to 25,000 folks attended the occasion which included a mixture of aviation shows and different leisure.

As many as 25,000 folks turned up for Essendon Airport’s belated birthday. Credit:Luis Enrique Ascui

Melburnians loved a day that was extra like summer season than early autumn on Sunday with temperatures reaching 30.2 levels at Avalon and Laverton within the afternoon whereas Essendon Airport’s commentary station recorded a excessive of 29.1 at 3.29pm.

Essendon Fields advertising common supervisor Nadia Salajic stated the open day had been deliberate for 2 separate dates in the course of the airport’s centenary in 2021 however was twice cancelled as a result of COVID-19.