Essendon Airport celebrates last year’s centenary with belated open day
Essendon Fields Airport was lastly capable of host its centenary open day on Sunday, regardless of the precise one hundredth birthday being final yr.
Organisers estimated {that a} crowd of 20,000 to 25,000 folks attended the occasion which included a mixture of aviation shows and different leisure.
Melburnians loved a day that was extra like summer season than early autumn on Sunday with temperatures reaching 30.2 levels at Avalon and Laverton within the afternoon whereas Essendon Airport’s commentary station recorded a excessive of 29.1 at 3.29pm.
Essendon Fields advertising common supervisor Nadia Salajic stated the open day had been deliberate for 2 separate dates in the course of the airport’s centenary in 2021 however was twice cancelled as a result of COVID-19.
“It’s been 18 months in the making to finally celebrate the centenary,” Ms Salajic stated on Sunday.
“It was a great community celebration.
“We had a lot of people from the local area along with people from further afield and they enjoyed finding out what we do here and having a nice day out after being in lockdown for so long.”
The aviation hub drew many guests with the foremost attraction a Chinook CH-47 Helitanker which fights bushfires whereas there was additionally an opportunity for folks to strive flight simulators and take a look at historic shows.