Essendon forward Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti announces retirement

Essendon ahead Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has retired, declaring he’s at peace with the choice.

McDonald-Tipungwuti has not performed at senior stage this season, having taken private go away earlier this yr.

Essendon’s Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti has retired. Credit:Getty Images

While he returned by way of the VFL in current weeks, there was hypothesis he wouldn’t play at senior stage once more.

The dynamic small ahead, having booted 153 objectives in 126 senior matches, instructed teammates on Friday morning of his choice.