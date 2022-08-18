Essendon veteran calls time, Saints announce review as Hannebery retires

Essendon basic supervisor of soccer Josh Mahoney described Hurley because the “ultimate clubman”. “We are a better place for his contribution since he arrived in 2008,” Mahoney mentioned. Ben Rutten is tackled by Nick Hind at Essendon coaching on Thursday. Credit:Getty Images “Quite remarkably in the weeks following his hip injury, at times it did not look like Michael would be able to run again, let alone train or play VFL so we’re delighted he’s able to line up with his teammates on Saturday.” During his time on the sidelines, he has been concerned in teaching and mentoring of gamers, together with teaching with the VFL facet.

Hurley knowledgeable his teammates of his determination to hold up the boots on Thursday morning, however will look to remain concerned in an off-field capability with the membership. “Over my time, the club has meant so much to me. The decision has crept up a little bit, and at the start of the year, I really wanted to get back out there and play footy again. It was about the middle part of the year where I got close and in recent weeks, running out there and getting a kick again was just fantastic,” Hurley mentioned in a membership assertion. “Physically and mentally, I am feeling up for the challenge, but such a big operation and a big couple of years, and the uncertainty around whether physically I could still keep up with the rigours of AFL footy, it really set in that it was probably time to hang the boots up. “What keeps coming to mind is the relationships I have built here. I’ve been here since 2008 and while I probably haven’t experienced a lot of on-field success, and not everyone in AFL can have that, a different success to me is meeting special people and people from this club I’ll have in my life forever.” Hurley thanked his spouse Chelsea, his mother and father and his household for his or her help, previous and present teammates, membership employees and the medical group for “patching me up for the last 14 years”.

“The most important people at the club to me is my teammates. You come into the club every day and when you’re younger, you don’t fully understand how lucky you are in this job. All you guys in the room hold a place in my heart and my past teammates too,” he mentioned. Hannebery to play one final recreation, towards former facet Marnie Vinall St Kilda midfielder and Swans premiership participant Dan Hannebery will retire after one ultimate recreation this weekend towards Sydney on Sunday, the membership confirmed on Thursday. St Kilda’s Dan Hannebery has introduced his retirement. Credit:Getty Images

The former Swan joined St Kilda on the finish of 2018 after requesting a commerce again to Victoria however performed simply 17 video games over 4 seasons after being stricken by soft-tissue calf and hamstring accidents. The 31-year-old has 225 senior video games in whole underneath his belt and has had a adorned profession, incomes three All-Australian blazers, an AFLCA Champion of the Year award and a Rising Star award in his second 12 months, the second Swan to ever obtain the accolade after Adam Goodes. His final match was spherical 21 towards Geelong, the place he was subbed out with a soft-tissue damage, however St Kilda have confirmed he’ll return for a farewell recreation by way of social media. Richmond defender Rioli indicators five-year contact extension Marnie Vinall

Richmond defender Daniel Rioli might be a Tiger for all times after signing a five-year contract extension, the membership confirmed on Thursday. The deal will imply the 25-year-old, who was a key a part of the membership’s three current premierships, will stay on the membership till not less than the tip of 2027. Rioli has performed 135 senior video games since being drafted with Richmond’s first decide within the 2015 nationwide draft, 100 of these as a ahead earlier than transitioning to the again line. Richmond defender Daniel Rioli pens five-year cope with the membership. Credit:Getty Images Rioli, who was recruited from North Ballarat Rebels by way of the Tiwi Islands, mentioned he has a powerful connection to the membership and committing to them for the long run felt superb.

“It’s awesome, I am basically a Tiger for life now, and I would not want to be anywhere else,” he mentioned in a press release. Loading “Walking into the club every day and seeing your teammates and all the brother boys I have formed strong ties with, it is pretty special. “You get to see all your best mates, and you do not get to do that anywhere else. Probably the [other main] reason I signed as well is because I know the future is looking bright for us. “My little uncle Maurice is coming through now as well; playing alongside him is something I never thought I would get a chance to do, it is a dream come true.”

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick believes Rioli must be in severe rivalry for a debut All-Australian spot after his excellent 2022 season. “The great thing is to see him evolve as a player, we saw him come in early and be a part of those three flags up forward,” Hardwick mentioned on Thursday. “But then we see him change position and grab it with both hands and a possibility of an All-Australian halfback this year, which is a real feather in his cap.” Richmond try to steadiness remaining in rivalry for extra premierships and regenerating by means of youth. Premiership heroes Shane Edwards, Kane Lambert and Josh Caddy have already retired this 12 months, following on from the departures of defenders David Astbury and Bachar Houli on the finish of 2021.

Former captain Trent Cotchin and veteran ahead Jack Riewoldt stay with out contracts for subsequent season however are pushing to play on. “We had a laugh the other day with Jack that we’re signing up everyone else bar him but that’s happens when you’re 33, going on 34,” Hardwick mentioned. “Him and Trent have just been terrific this year, the roles they’ve played and the execution they’ve played and the leadership they’ve given us. They’re holding up their part and we’ll make those decisions at the back end of the year.” With AAP Saints announce overview

St Kilda have roped in ex-North Melbourne coach David Noble to assist decide why the Saints pale so badly to overlook finals soccer. Loading The Saints additionally introduced on Thursday they have been enterprise an exterior evaluation of the membership’s listing. He mentioned the board would even be put underneath the microscope. Club president Andrew Bassat is main an intensive overview with the working get together additionally together with new board member Jason Blake and incoming CEO Simon Lethlean. Noble was sacked by North Melbourne after spherical 17 this 12 months however has frolicked within the soccer division on the Brisbane Lions and Adelaide.