Essex spin it can’t but win it as Kent pile on runs in draw

Kent 581 for 9 dec (Compton 129, Cox 129, Muyeye 58, Stevens 51) drew with Essex 514 and 68 for 1

Dan Lawrence , having rapidly established himself with the bat within the England middle-order, made a case to be taken significantly as a bowler with career-best figures as Essex and Kent performed out the tamest of attracts at Chelmsford.

Not solely did the occasional off-spinner file figures of three for 98, however Lawrence’s 24-and-a-half-over stint was greater than double something he had ever been requested to supply in an innings. At the opposite finish, Matt Critchley plugged away for a marathon spell of 46 overs, taking 4 for 114 on his Essex debut.

Even Alastair Cook turned his arm over as Kent batted on and on for 187 overs of their first innings to finally eclipse Essex’s complete of 514 on the flattest of flat wickets. It was not till the cusp of tea on the fourth day that Kent misplaced their ninth and remaining wicket – Joe Denly being unable to bat due to a hamstring damage – to complete 67 runs in entrance.

The captains shook arms at 4.50 pm with Essex 68 for 1 after a recreation of 1,163 runs, 5 particular person centuries, however solely 20 wickets. Earlier, Jordan Cox had lastly departed for 129 on the finish of a seven-hour vigil, whereas Matt Milnes and Jackson Bird grew to become the eighth and ninth gamers to move fifty within the match.

The tone for the day was set from the beginning when Essex’s Australian debutant Mark Steketee, who had leaked 96 runs from his first 25 overs in English cricket, bowled a four-over opening burst of extra correct line and size with out conceding any additional runs.

Essex rotated the bowling to little impact, although with Critchley and Lawrence rattling by the overs in tandem, they took benefit to work on their over-rate, avoiding any doable sanction by lowering it from minus two firstly of the day to plus two by the top.

Cox had batted brightly within the early levels of his innings however shrank into his shell as Kent’s batting adopted a no-risk coverage. He had added simply 29 runs to his in a single day rating in additional than two hours when he popped up a dolly to brief mid-on off Lawrence.

Ironically, given Lawrence bowling’s fashion, the wicket got here quickly after Essex had taken the second new ball.

Critchley added his third wicket when Nathan Gilchrist selected to go away a ball slightly theatrically and was suitably embarrassed to show and see his off-stump pinned again.

Milnes, having reached his half-century, launched a six over Critchley’s head. But two balls later he had a rush of blood and picked out substitute Luc Benkenstein on the midwicket boundary.

Bird recorded the quickest fifty of the match having confronted simply 45 balls when he hit a second six again over Critchley’s head. He had had a reprieve of types simply earlier than when Cook senior’s first ball induced a thick edge that might have been meat and drink to 3rd slip if his captain had given him one.