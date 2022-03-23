Esther Mahlangu: ‘Her attacker is hiding among us’ – neighbours live in fear | News24

Esther Mahlangu has been attacked in her residence.

Neighbours of Esther Mahlangu worry for his or her lives after she was attacked in her residence.

Elderly ladies in Siyabuswa imagine that the attacker is planning to strike once more.

They known as on the police to arrest the offender.

Elderly residents of Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga, says they’re dwelling in worry after internationally famend Ndebele artist, Esther Mahlangu, was attacked.

A robber repeatedly assaulted Mahlangu, 87, at her residence on 19 March and strangled her earlier than making off with an undisclosed amount of cash and her licensed non-public firearm.

The assault occurred between 14:00 and 15:00.

The home, which is embellished residence with Ndebele work, has safety cameras and an electrical fence.

Mahlangu’s neighbour, Sarah Mahlangu, 61, who isn’t associated to her, has been having sleepless nights because the assault.

She requested:

How can we sleep in peace after we are underneath assault?

“The elderly are not safe in the country. I have not slept in peace since Saturday. I am afraid that I might be next. Mahlangu stays in a secure yard with cameras and an electric fence. If they can attack a person who is safe, what about us?” she added.

“I would be lying if I say we are safe as pensioners in Siyabuswa. We call on the police to act fast and arrest Mahlangu’s perpetrator. Our police must prioritise our area and become more visible,” she mentioned.

Armed

Maria Mthimunye, 73, claimed that she saved a wood stick able to assault any intruders.

“We are afraid. Should he enter my house, I am going to beat him with my stick. We can’t be victimised in our homes. Mahlangu’s attack has left us in fear. I am afraid to even walk to the shops.

“We are all shocked and on the lookout for solutions. I am unable to sleep at night time. Whenever I shut my eyes, I really feel that there’s somebody in my bed room. We are traumatised. I want Mahlangu a speedy restoration,” Mthimunye mentioned.

Rebecca Mokoena, 66, mentioned she had misplaced religion within the Siyabuswa police.

She mentioned:

If our police officers were doing their work, they would have arrested the culprit by now. Our local officers mustn’t handle Mahlangu’s case. This is a woman who is known worldwide, senior officers must handle her case.

She added: “It is embarrassing to see a lady her age being attacked at her residence. It can also be embarrassing for a lady of her stature to be attacked on the place the place she is meant to be secure. Everyone in Mpumalanga is aware of Mahlangu.

“Her attack was not a case of mistaken identity. It was properly planned by someone who did his homework. As an ordinary resident of Siyabuswa, I am not safe at home and on the streets.

“Her attacker is hiding amongst us. His subsequent sufferer is unknown. He is someplace planning to assault one other aged girl.

“God must give Mahlangu strength and heal her from her wounds. Her enemy must be found very soon.”

