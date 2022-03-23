Esther Mahlangu: She was crying, saying her attacker bound her hands, beat her repeatedly – neighbour | News24

Esther Mahlangu is receiving help after being attacked at her residence.

Mahlangu was attacked by an intruder who fled along with her cash and firearm after assaulting and strangling her.

She was left with bruises on her face.

World-renowned Ndebele painter Dr Esther Mahlangu sits on a picket chair, carrying a white fabric she makes use of to wipe her injured face at residence in Siyabuswa, Mpumalanga.

Surrounding the octogenarian are relations, neighbours, associates, politicians, police detectives and authorities officers who’re there to supply their sympathy after the well-known artist was a victim of a contact crime.

Mahlangu, 87, was attacked on Saturday by an intruder who punched her within the face and strangled her till she misplaced consciousness. On Monday, her swollen face and bruises bore proof to the assault.

“I thank the support I am receiving. I am not ready to address the media, my child,” Mahlangu stated.

READ | ‘I will continue to paint until I am no more’: Esther Mahlangu celebrates 85 with a solo exhibition

Mahlangu, who lives alone, was attacked in broad daylight at her residence by an intruder who gagged her mouth with a fabric and bodily assaulted her.

Her attacker fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and her licensed firearm.

The incident befell on Saturday at round 15:00.

Her neighbour, Nakabini Masango, was among the many first individuals to reply to Mahlangu’s cries for assist.

“I was at home with my children. I later asked them to go and check up on Mahlangu as we usually do because she stays alone. After they had left, I heard Mahlangu screaming for help.

“As I stepped out of the home, my daughter Hlobisile returned screaming that Mahlangu was bleeding. I ran to Mahlangu and located her injured. She was bleeding on her face.

“Mahlangu was scantily dressed. A cloth used to gag her mouth was on her neck. She was crying, narrating how her attacker bound her hands with a cellphone charger and repeatedly beat her up,” Masango stated.

Swift arrest

Masango pleaded with the police to arrest Mahlangu’s attacker.

“Mahlangu was attacked in broad daylight. I think her attacker is someone who knows her place very well. There are cameras inside and outside her yard. There is also an electric fence covering her yard.

“How did he enter and go away the property unnoticed? The police should swiftly discover the individual earlier than he does extra injury. We are scared. Mahlangu has put our Ndebele nation on the map.

“She is our international icon that deserves to be protected. She deserves to be protected 24 hours a day. Her security must be strengthened before her attacker returns,” Masango pleaded.

WATCH | Dr Esther Mahlangu adds her Ndebele touch to a bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated they have been investigating a case of home theft.

“Mahlangu was alone and was preparing to take a nap. She locked all doors of her house. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside the house.

“The man allegedly grabbed and punched her within the face earlier than tying each her palms with a cable and tried to strangle her till she reportedly turned unconscious.

“When she regained consciousness, Mahlangu realised that her house was ransacked and her firearm and money were stolen from a safe,” Mohlala stated.

Police are interesting to anybody with info to come back ahead.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.