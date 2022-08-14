Estonia supports digital transformation for startups in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Estonian

Government is supporting digital transformation for startups of

rural communities in Kyrgyzstan, a supply within the Estonian Center

for International Development (ESTDEV) advised Trend.

Within the framework of “Building Transparent Future for Rural

Communities by way of Digitalization” Project, ESTED is aiding

Kyrgyzstan’s rural inhabitants in enhancing their digital abilities and

stimulate digitalization for startups.

“In July we launched a contest for startups and native

residents to seek out progressive concepts for initiatives to enhance lifetime of

their communities by way of digitalization. Winners will get a grant to

understand their concept of their neighborhood,” the ESTDEV stated.

According to the group, individuals in Kyrgyzstan’s rural

communities usually do not need any expertise implementing such

initiatives. Currently, ESTDEV pilot this exercise in three

municipalities in Osh, Batken and Issyk-Kul areas.

“We additionally opened Digital Skills Centers in three areas of the

nation: Osh, Batken and Issyk-Kul, the place residents can attend

digital abilities trainings or conduct numerous academic actions

themselves,” the group added.

Meanwhile, “Building Transparent Future for Rural Communities

by way of Digitalisation”, funded by the EU and ESTDEV, goes to

end in May 2023.