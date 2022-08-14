Estonia supports digital transformation for startups in Kyrgyzstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The Estonian
Government is supporting digital transformation for startups of
rural communities in Kyrgyzstan, a supply within the Estonian Center
for International Development (ESTDEV) advised Trend.
Within the framework of “Building Transparent Future for Rural
Communities by way of Digitalization” Project, ESTED is aiding
Kyrgyzstan’s rural inhabitants in enhancing their digital abilities and
stimulate digitalization for startups.
“In July we launched a contest for startups and native
residents to seek out progressive concepts for initiatives to enhance lifetime of
their communities by way of digitalization. Winners will get a grant to
understand their concept of their neighborhood,” the ESTDEV stated.
According to the group, individuals in Kyrgyzstan’s rural
communities usually do not need any expertise implementing such
initiatives. Currently, ESTDEV pilot this exercise in three
municipalities in Osh, Batken and Issyk-Kul areas.
“We additionally opened Digital Skills Centers in three areas of the
nation: Osh, Batken and Issyk-Kul, the place residents can attend
digital abilities trainings or conduct numerous academic actions
themselves,” the group added.
Meanwhile, “Building Transparent Future for Rural Communities
by way of Digitalisation”, funded by the EU and ESTDEV, goes to
end in May 2023.