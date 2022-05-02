Estonian health-tech startup redefining mental health support for children

May is the International psychological well being consciousness month to lower stigma across the subject and educate folks. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the present conflict in Ukraine, psychological well-being is one thing that everybody has struggled with.

It is vital to begin caring for our psychological well being already in childhood, the sooner – the higher. Children’s psyche may be very prone, and essentially the most essential interval in youngsters’s improvement lasts roughly to age 14. Unfortunately, there will not be sufficient psychological well being professionals to assist everybody who already wants assist, and in the long term, it’s extra environment friendly to deal with prevention.

This is why an Estonian-based tech start-up – Triumf Health, has developed a enjoyable and interesting cell sport Triumf Hero, that helps youngsters be taught to acknowledge and regulate their feelings, address on a regular basis stressors and traumatic occasions, and perceive themselves and others round them higher.

When enjoying Triumf Hero youngsters go right into a magical world, Triumfland, the place they

have to assist its’ inhabitants. “This narrative is interesting and empowering for children because they are encouraged to find their superpowers and realize their full potential. At the same time, they are getting evidence-based mental health support, which is the biggest victory for us,” – says the CEO of Triumf Health and Doctor of Psychology Kadri Haljas. “Nowadays children do not use anything boring, and they just want to be normal. They don’t want to fill in any boring diaries that a psychologist gives them. Self-discovery and learning can be interesting and this is what our game provides.” – says Dr. Haljas.

As a response to the conflict in Ukraine Triumf Health translated their answer to Ukrainian along with beforehand present languages: Estonian, Russian, English, Swedish, and Finnish, as a result of the impact is far stronger if delivered within the native language. The sport is obtainable at no cost in Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark and might be downloaded right here: https://www.triumf.health/download-hero.

“Our actions have been guided by a moral sense, i.e. a desire to help in the best possible way. We are convinced that technology can be applied to benefit people and we have been able to create evidence-based solutions that really work,” – mentioned the CEO of Triumf Health.

In addition, the Triumf Health group has launched TikTok channels in several languages the place they put up enjoyable and academic content material about psychological well being for youngsters each day.

“It’s not only providing the Triumf Hero game for children, we need to talk more about children’s mental health in general. TikTok is a direct way to reach children in various locations. Our aim is to get to as many children as possible with our solution, as it is beneficial to everyone, regardless of the current situation”, – mentioned Dr. Haljas.

When the psychological well being of youngsters is taken care of, they’ll develop needed abilities, construct optimistic habits for the longer term and develop up into wholesome people as a result of there isn’t any well being with out psychological well being, and caring for one’s psychological well-being must be as traditional as brushing tooth.

