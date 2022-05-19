Estonian President Alar Karis meets with journalists and e-residents

On 17 May, at Kadriorg Palace within the Estonian capital, Tallinn, Alar Karis held a gathering with international journalists on the digital state.

Press representatives, together with journalists from Spain, Germany and Brazil, requested questions on cybersecurity and the battle in Ukraine. The President’s private preferences concerning multimedia purposes and Ukrainian music weren’t ignored.

The Estonian President devoted a part of the assembly to Ukrainian digital residents. In spite of the battle in Ukraine, they’re creating and scaling up their enterprise, because of the alternatives supplied by the e-Residence digital identification program. The Republic of Estonia reimburses state levs to entrepreneurs from Ukraine who resolve to turn into e-residents.

Estonia is the primary nation on the planet to launch e-Residence in 2014. So far, greater than 92,000 individuals have taken benefit of this system.

Alexander Storozhuk, an e-resident of Ukrainian origin and member of the PRNEWS board, took half within the assembly. Summing up the assembly, the Ukrainian entrepreneur famous the worth of digital identification for accessing all Estonian public companies, with out paperwork.

He stated there’s a demand within the enterprise neighborhood in Ukraine to promote items and companies not solely within the European Union, but additionally on world markets. Access to the cost infrastructure helps them help their staff and their households throughout the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

Since the start of 2022, the PRNEWS.IO has had over 1.5 million guests and was ranked third among ad-tech startups in Q3 2021

