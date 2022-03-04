Estonian president tests positive for COVID-19

Estonian President Alar Karis mentioned on Thursday that he examined

optimistic for the COVID-19 virus, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

“I took a PCR COVID take a look at yesterday that turned out to be

optimistic,” Karis wrote on his social media account.

“I’ll self-isolate till restoration, and can proceed work

nearly utilizing e-Estonia options. I’ve gentle cold-like

signs, however I really feel advantageous total. I’ve been vaccinated three

instances. Stay wholesome!” mentioned Karis.

Karis mentioned folks he had been in touch with in the course of the previous

few days had been knowledgeable of his optimistic PCR take a look at consequence.

He referred to as on folks to “handle yourselves, and comply with all

precautions to keep away from being contaminated.”

Karis took the oath of workplace as president of Estonia in October

2021.