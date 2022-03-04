Estonian president tests positive for COVID-19
Estonian President Alar Karis mentioned on Thursday that he examined
optimistic for the COVID-19 virus, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
“I took a PCR COVID take a look at yesterday that turned out to be
optimistic,” Karis wrote on his social media account.
“I’ll self-isolate till restoration, and can proceed work
nearly utilizing e-Estonia options. I’ve gentle cold-like
signs, however I really feel advantageous total. I’ve been vaccinated three
instances. Stay wholesome!” mentioned Karis.
Karis mentioned folks he had been in touch with in the course of the previous
few days had been knowledgeable of his optimistic PCR take a look at consequence.
He referred to as on folks to “handle yourselves, and comply with all
precautions to keep away from being contaminated.”
Karis took the oath of workplace as president of Estonia in October
2021.