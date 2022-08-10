Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tests positive for COVID

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has examined constructive for coronavirus, she introduced in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“The morning started positively, unfortunately, corona-positively,” she quipped.

Kallas mentioned she has minor signs: She misplaced her voice on Monday, attributing that to a minor chilly, as a result of her speedy COVID assessments had been damaging at first. She examined constructive after a fever soared on Monday night. Kallas was on Monday within the jap metropolis of Narva, close to the Russian border, to fulfill with native authorities, in keeping with local media.

Her put up provides that she’s going to isolate in the intervening time, and that she’s going to conduct her authorities’s duties nearly till her signs disappear. She reminded Estonians to get a booster shot in August and September, in mild of COVID circumstances on the rise within the nation.

On Tuesday, Kallas had joined Finland and Latvia’s calls in urging the EU to close its borders to all Russian vacationers.