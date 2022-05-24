Estranged son-in-law and hitman charged for the murder of Tshwane firefighter | News24

An estranged son-in-law, and alleged hitman, have been arrested in reference to the homicide of a Tshwane firefighter.

Sonile Mnguni was gunned down earlier this yr exterior the Bronkhorstspruit hearth station, 50km east of Pretoria.

The daughter of Mnguni mentioned she was in search of justice for her mom.

An estranged son-in-law, and alleged hitman, appeared within the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday for the homicide of Tshwane firefighter Sonile Mnguni.

A breakthrough in investigations led to the arrest of estranged son-in-law and taxi boss, Frans Letsoalo, 51, and alleged hitman, Sizwe Nhlapho, 28, on Friday.

The duo appeared in court docket the place their case was held over for a proper bail utility.

According to Mnguni’s daughter Deliwe Letsoalo the arrest of her estranged husband has left her feeling betrayed.

Letsoalo mentioned her estranged husband purchased them groceries for the funeral.

“[H]e showed sympathy while in actual fact he was there to make sure his wishes came through,” she mentioned.

The passing of Mnguni has since left Letsoalo with infinite questions. Letsoalo mentioned she nonetheless selected to recollect the recollections she has of her mom. "She was my pillar of strength, best friend, and sister not just my mother." Letsoalo mentioned her mom was a selfless, candy, humble and beneficiant individual. She was a dreamer, an educational and a hustler, energetic and ever bubbly, Letsoalo mentioned.

She added:

We’ve had our justifiable share of misunderstandings however in the long run we have been capable of put our variations apart and shaped the strongest bond ever. She cherished me wholeheartedly until loss of life.

Letsoalo mentioned she seeks nothing however justice for her mom.

The Hawks allege that on 16 February firefighter Mnguni was at her office on the Tshwane Fire Department in Bronkhorstspruit when she was fatally shot by unknown gunmen.

On 20 May, Hawks’ groups, Crime Against the State (CATS), and Tactical Operational Management Section (TOMS), in addition to crime intelligence arrested the pair.

The two have been each arrested of their respective properties, one was in Krugersdorp and the opposite in Soweto, mentioned Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo.

